Hello Dribbble!

Hello Dribbble! hello welcome dribbble invite matte painting
Just saying hello! :) Decided to make my intro shot a matte painting background I did awhile back. Really wanted to get that "300"-style cinematic feel with the soft and subdued colors.

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
