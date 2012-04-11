Juan Sanchez

Interface Origami

interface origami paper
This is just another image from my blog post, but I wanted to see if we could get some rebounds going.

Print out a design, get scissors, experiment and upload your results as a rebound of this shot. I'm excited to see what people come up with!

Here's the original blog post: http://blog.tackmobile.com/article/interface-origami/

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
