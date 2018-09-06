Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Some bad things have happened recently. When women take a taxi, they are attacked by the driver. So I hope that through such an app, let your friends get your location information in real time, "take a car with you" to ensure safety. Hope you like it!

Posted on Sep 6, 2018
