Leather Mail App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mail App based on Pandora UI for iOS.
This is a great pack containing default and custom elements that will help designers and iOS developers make their works come to reality and create a beautiful design for their applications. Pandora UI is mostly oriented towards iPhone (+iPhone 4s) and iPad (+iPad 3) and supports Retina Resolutions. You will find elements that are available in 5 different skins and some application samples that can work as a template on how you can mix the elements and the skins.
All the elements were made in Photoshop with the help of Shapes. This means that every element can be resized without affecting its quality. Let’s make beautiful applications!
http://designmodo.com/pandora