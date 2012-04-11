PJ McCormick

This is what my thoughts look like

PJ McCormick
PJ McCormick
  • Save
This is what my thoughts look like wireframe marker comps sketches ux marker ui
Download color palette

I'm pretty much a professional.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
PJ McCormick
PJ McCormick

More by PJ McCormick

View profile
    • Like