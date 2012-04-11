Zeynep Kınlı Kurt

octopus does not approve

Zeynep Kınlı Kurt
Zeynep Kınlı Kurt
  • Save
octopus does not approve octopus illustration eye candy stroke animal hipster protest protesting argueing comic neon purple turkey
Download color palette

Follow me on:
Behance | Instagram

Zeynep Kınlı Kurt
Zeynep Kınlı Kurt

More by Zeynep Kınlı Kurt

View profile
    • Like