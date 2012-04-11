Tierney Sketch

Trending designs to inspire you
been working on a logo for myself over the past few weeks due to seeing my CT monogram popping up in what seems to be everywhere nowadays. i've seen blatant rips all the way to subtle similarities. so, instead of making a huge fuss about it, i've decided to create a steal proof hand lettered logotype for myself. perhaps this is a new chapter in my life and for my design career...we shall see.
side notes:
yes i will still be using my monogram
yes there is a 'C' within the crossbar of the 'T'
yes i went with the classic mechanical pencil overtop sketch shot...sue me