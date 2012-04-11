Sebastiano Guerriero

Twinne.com

Twinne.com
Twinne.com, the project I've been working on during the last 6 months, is online!

http://twinne.com/

This is a peek of the gallery page. A cool function allows the customers to add products to their wish-list. The design is minimal and sleek, we wanted the t-shirts to be the focus.

What do you think of the design? Any idea to improve it?

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
