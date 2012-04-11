Bene

Final Startups logo

Bene
Bene
Hire Me
  • Save
Final Startups logo red startup logo gotham rounded custom type
Download color palette

Final logo for the Startups.be project.

I wrote a post about the design process of the Startups.be logo here. Feedback more than welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Bene
Bene
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bene

View profile
    • Like