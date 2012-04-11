Tommy Perez

Sunshine Skateboard 1

Tommy Perez
Tommy Perez
  • Save
Sunshine Skateboard 1 sunshine pink teal yellow skateboard deck sun smile illustration
Download color palette

At the request of my wife I reworked this sketch to fit on a skateboard to hang in our room/nursery.

64337751edb1e6bab9679c84923a133a
Rebound of
Sunshine sketch
By Tommy Perez
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Tommy Perez
Tommy Perez
Maker of Fun Stuff

More by Tommy Perez

View profile
    • Like