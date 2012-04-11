Logan Mills Walters

Teaser for the next entry in 3DS Recovered

Teaser for the next entry in 3DS Recovered videogame cover 3ds nintendo
Redesigning the cover of every game I purchase for the Nintendo 3DS, for no reason other than I've always loved Nintendo handhelds and it's fun to play with all their visuals.

See the first five here: http://loganmillswalters.com/3DS-Recovered

This one is a teaser for #6.

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
