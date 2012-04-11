Teaser for the next entry in 3DS Recovered

Trending designs to inspire you
Redesigning the cover of every game I purchase for the Nintendo 3DS, for no reason other than I've always loved Nintendo handhelds and it's fun to play with all their visuals.
See the first five here: http://loganmillswalters.com/3DS-Recovered
This one is a teaser for #6.