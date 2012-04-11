Awaken Design Company

Harbor Website/eCommerce (Final PSD Design)

The client requested a more organic and natural colored layout. So I paired that with my love for old paper textures....really hope this one is the one we go with, i'm loving it!

Also as always, if you have any thoughts for improvement - shoot em my way!

http://www.awakendesigncompany.com

