Sam Stratton

Beautiful Things Camp 2012

Sam Stratton
Sam Stratton
  • Save
Beautiful Things Camp 2012 camp type logo black and white brand conference church
Download color palette

A stab at a brand for an upcoming camp called "Beautiful Things"

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Sam Stratton
Sam Stratton
@Google – Previously Reddit, Focus Lab & SCAD

More by Sam Stratton

View profile
    • Like