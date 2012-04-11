Kevin Rieg

Ag47

Flyer for Ag47 2012 Showcase. This Logan Square based group of women artists meet every other sunday to create and participate in creative experiences. This year's theme is "Begin Transmission". http://ow.ly/adgVl

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
