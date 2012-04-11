Jakub Foglar

Summer Internship with Edenspiekermann

Stoked to be joining Edenspiekermann in their Amsterdam office for the summer!

Blog post here: http://blog.iwouldlovetoworkwithyou.com/post/20906867803/summer-internship

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
