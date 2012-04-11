Billy Steele

(Semi)Daily Type Sketch 008

Billy Steele
Billy Steele
  • Save
(Semi)Daily Type Sketch 008 sketch type script typography
Download color palette

Getting back in the saddle after being bogged down in client work and other things. Feels good, jack.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Billy Steele
Billy Steele

More by Billy Steele

View profile
    • Like