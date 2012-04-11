Wade Hammes

Hello!

Hello! new personal design logo
Hi, I am new to the dribbble community as a player (thanks Summer!) and this is my first post! I have been a spectator for quite some time and the work I see on here is so inspiring and at times jaw dropping. Looking forward to sharing my stuff with you!

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
