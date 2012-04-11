Lidiya Bogdanovich

Game May Bug Icon

Lidiya Bogdanovich
Lidiya Bogdanovich
  • Save
Game May Bug Icon may bug beetle scarab green emerald icon iphone game
Download color palette

Hey everyone
My new game icon inspired by emerald may bugs
hope you would like it

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Lidiya Bogdanovich
Lidiya Bogdanovich

More by Lidiya Bogdanovich

View profile
    • Like