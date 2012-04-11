Pietro Schirano

HQ Retina iPad Psd

Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
  • Save
HQ Retina iPad Psd ipad iphone ios icon psd
Download color palette

I made this huge (4000*4000 px) Retina iPad PSD who those all need it. It's amazing for website or app presentation on Big Screen. Soon available on my website :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano

More by Pietro Schirano

View profile
    • Like