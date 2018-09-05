Matthew J Luxich

Trick or treat Halloween inktober teaser

Matthew J Luxich
Matthew J Luxich
  • Save
Trick or treat Halloween inktober teaser vector art branding design childrens books trick or treat cute halloween
Download color palette

This halloween season (inktober) i am pushing myself to create out of my comfort zone. Replacing multiple ink lines, layers of color i am going simplistic with shapes of color and no outlines. Can’t wait to start showing October 1st. Here is a little teaser.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 5, 2018
Matthew J Luxich
Matthew J Luxich

More by Matthew J Luxich

View profile
    • Like