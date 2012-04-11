Zack Davenport

Print & Press Takeaway ncsu nc state pompadour modified college of design identity logo letterpress capstone senior project mrdavenport lettering lost type coop
Working on a couple takeaways for my senior capstone project. Here's a sneak peak featuring a modified version of Pompadour.

Design Lead with a passion for branding and visual design.

