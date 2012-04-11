Hillary Hopper

Kindle Fire Flame

Kindle Fire Flame
Tiny Village was featured on Amazon for the Kindle Fire. I had to create new icons for this push and was excited to make a fire icon. I just wanted to share this cute little flame that I enjoyed making. All created in illustrator.

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
