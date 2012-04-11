Brandon Leedy

Gentleman's Aftershave

Remember that lettering I did a few shots back? Here's some more work on that project. This first version of the label featured a mediocre attempt at illustrating a hop. I think it looked more like a soggy pinecone though. Thank goodness for iteration! Credit to Lost Type Co-op's "Tommaso" font, which I tried briefly on this label.

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
