Aaron Eiland

Frankie Rose Printed

Aaron Eiland
Aaron Eiland
  • Save
Frankie Rose Printed screenprinting poster garage frankie rose
Download color palette

Last picture I am going to post about this project. Hanging in the garage after printing.

73ef13b5ac133175d3c4f0e0113e66b1
Rebound of
Fr Full
By Aaron Eiland
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Aaron Eiland
Aaron Eiland

More by Aaron Eiland

View profile
    • Like