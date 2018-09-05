Aimee David

Ground Engineering spot Illustration

Ground Engineering spot Illustration
I did a couple of isometric spot illustrations for Big Fan Agency. The illustrations were used in a website for an engineering consulting company. This one was for the section of engineering related to foundations and slopes.

1/5 Spot Illustration

