Ben Reffie

Dribbble 71

Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie
  • Save
Dribbble 71 wwii pin-up vector illustration print
Download color palette

Here's the second edition to the pin-up series I'm doing. I know it's not in the best taste to do a Nazi pin-up, but I had the idea and wanted to run with it anyway

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie

More by Ben Reffie

View profile
    • Like