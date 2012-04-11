Scott Fustin

Captain America

After downloading the high res freebies of Iron Man and Hulk from www.lickmystyle.com I needed one more hero to complete a triptych for above my fireplace. The Cap seemed like a good choice.

Rebound of
Stormtrooper - Polygon Pixel
By Matthew Reilly
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
