Public Enemy No.1

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on an infographic poster about the 1930's "Public Enemy Era." Right now I'm developing the style, so the statistics are not accurate. Really enjoying where I'm heading with this project. Each of the 5 Public enemies will have their own little chart like this. The poster will also featuring a mapping of known robberies, amounts and some side information about the FBI and how they rose to power during this era.