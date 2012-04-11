Tyler DeHague

Public Enemy No.1

Working on an infographic poster about the 1930's "Public Enemy Era." Right now I'm developing the style, so the statistics are not accurate. Really enjoying where I'm heading with this project. Each of the 5 Public enemies will have their own little chart like this. The poster will also featuring a mapping of known robberies, amounts and some side information about the FBI and how they rose to power during this era.

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
