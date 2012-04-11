Anthony Casey

Breaking

Anthony Casey
Anthony Casey
  • Save
Breaking type future thoughts georgia museo rounded break the page
Download color palette

Working with Mr Dan Donald on a very interesting little project. Here's a very quick WIP shot of the simple, stripped down launch version.

Check out http://breakthepage.com for the holding page and for a bit more info.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Anthony Casey
Anthony Casey

More by Anthony Casey

View profile
    • Like