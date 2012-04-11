Ballet Shoe - v1

so a few months ago i started working on this ballet shoe because i wanted to try something different and that i had never done before because i thought it was too time consuming :)

This is the very first time i have tried to literally draw an object from start to finish in a long time and it not being a UI element.

it has taken me some time and i have just finished the ribbons on this shoe, the next step is to refine a couple of the highlights and add the other shoe.

feedback here would be greatly appreciated as this is new to me :)