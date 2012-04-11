Michael Shanks

Ballet Shoe - v1

Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks
  • Save
Ballet Shoe - v1 ballet shoe vector illustration ballet shoe
Download color palette

so a few months ago i started working on this ballet shoe because i wanted to try something different and that i had never done before because i thought it was too time consuming :)

This is the very first time i have tried to literally draw an object from start to finish in a long time and it not being a UI element.

it has taken me some time and i have just finished the ribbons on this shoe, the next step is to refine a couple of the highlights and add the other shoe.

feedback here would be greatly appreciated as this is new to me :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks

More by Michael Shanks

View profile
    • Like