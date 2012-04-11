dan gneiding

Fingers Crossed

Fingers Crossed illustration hand fingers crossed yellow cufflink superstition
One of four pieces I did for a group show opening Friday 13th 2012 at Chapter House Cafe Gallery. In honor of the opening date I made all the pieces superstition/luck themed. Stop in and check it out if your in town!

620 S. 9th St.
Philadelphia, PA

http://www.facebook.com/note.php?note_id=10150355801449450

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
