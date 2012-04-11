Rik Hudson

Night Of The Artisans

Night Of The Artisans cherub trumpet vector poster flyer gigs cambridge littleredletter
Cherubs Rock!

Re-design for a series of gig posters for Night Of The Artisans, acoustic music curators based in Cambridge, UK.

Based on a modern wine bottle label.

Full Version: http://cl.ly/Fl7s

