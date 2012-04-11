Alex Tass, logo designer

Hot Chip @ SM poster design

Poster design for Hot Chip dj set (Felix Martin, Al Doyle), Pagal @ Studio Martin

More posters, flyers and clubbing related artworks on:
http://alextass.com/graphic-design/poster-design

Rebound of
Anja Schneider, Sebo K @ SM poster design
