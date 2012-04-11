Alex Tass, logo designer

Gabriel Ananda, Marcel Janovski @ SM poster design

Gabriel Ananda, Marcel Janovski @ SM poster design club poster party poster event poster clubbing poster club flyer clubbing flyer party flyer event flyer club clubbing party event poster flyer design electronic music house music poster design flyer design
Poster design for Gabriel Ananda, Marcel Janovski @ Studio Martin, b2b-tour.de night

More posters, flyers and clubbing related artworks on:
http://alextass.com/graphic-design/poster-design

Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
