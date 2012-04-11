WillG

Antartic: Blog Theme #1

WillG
WillG
  • Save
Antartic: Blog Theme #1 blue ice blog red menu
Download color palette

First shot of a theme I'm working on, yes I know antarctic is spelt thus. Its a play on the word art. ;)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
WillG
WillG

More by WillG

View profile
    • Like