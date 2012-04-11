Lucas Veiga

Guy Fawkes

Lucas Veiga
Lucas Veiga
  • Save
Guy Fawkes guy fawkes icon vendetta v for vendetta
Download color palette

Hey guys,

I know there's many Guy Fawkes masks over dribbble, but i had to do this one for a freelance. So, i'm posting it here for your appreciation.

Hope you like it. Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Lucas Veiga
Lucas Veiga

More by Lucas Veiga

View profile
    • Like