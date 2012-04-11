Vladimir Carrer

Hand Drawn Icons 1.1 Update

Vladimir Carrer
Vladimir Carrer
  • Save
Hand Drawn Icons 1.1 Update icons icon hand-drawn update
Download color palette

Some new icons for my Icon Set of Hand Drawn Icons http://www.handdrawnicons.com/

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Vladimir Carrer
Vladimir Carrer

More by Vladimir Carrer

View profile
    • Like