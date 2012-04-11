Román Jusdado

WIP (II)

Román Jusdado
Román Jusdado
  • Save
WIP (II) work in progress wip metal chrome retro machine
Download color palette
4a53cd82d1868f6532f3d9ad16624dc4
Rebound of
WIP
By Román Jusdado
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Román Jusdado
Román Jusdado

More by Román Jusdado

View profile
    • Like