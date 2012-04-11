Moshik Nadav Typography

Design On Q Logo - Design by Moshik Nadav Typography

Moshik Nadav Typography
Moshik Nadav Typography
Hire Me
  • Save
Design On Q Logo - Design by Moshik Nadav Typography paris typeface moshik nadav fashion typeface fashion font font for fashion magazine logotype typeface design typography typographer custom type custom typeface logo design graphic design
Download color palette

I had the honor to design this logo based on Paris typeface for Design on Q - Great Graphic Design & Illustration studio from New Zealand. Check out their new website: www.designonq.co.nz. Get Paris Typeface on: www.moshik.net

Moshik Nadav Typography
Moshik Nadav Typography
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Moshik Nadav Typography

View profile
    • Like