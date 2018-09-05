Juraj Masar

Typograhpy UI — Project 28

Hi Guys 👋
Today I’ve been experimenting with amazing concepts from talented Slava Balbek , Anna Riabova, Liza Kormilets, so this is my Twenty-eighth project. Hope you like it 🙏

Also I would be very honered for any feedback or suggestions.

Photo Credits: Slava Balbek , Anna Riabova, Liza Kormilets at www.behance.net/gallery/68651851/hey-banda

