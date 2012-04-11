Sergey Shapiro

Scan Francisco

Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro
  • Save
Scan Francisco lettering design typography custom hand-writing hand-drawing cursive script t-shirt tee clothes san francisco
Download color palette

Final approach, approved and to be polished.
Just some photoshop tricks with a paper scan on this stage.
WIP.

Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro

More by Sergey Shapiro

View profile
    • Like