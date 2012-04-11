Gediminas Saulis

Posters of the LOVE songs

Ten A1 sized posters containing the word "love" went on sale in secret auction on Designer's Market in Vilnius. Posters were displayed along with auction forms, where one could write down his/hers e.mail and price and drop it in a bid box. The biggest bid wins. We still don't know what to make of this enormous wealth that the project brought us.

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
