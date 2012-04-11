Designmodo

On/Off Buttons (leather and wood)

Designmodo
Designmodo
  • Save
On/Off Buttons (leather and wood) ui ui kit psd icons buttons apple iphone ipad
Download color palette

On/Off Buttons from Pandora UI for iOS - http://designmodo.com/pandora/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Designmodo
Designmodo

More by Designmodo

View profile
    • Like