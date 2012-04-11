Jeff Finley

216 BEATRIDERS

Jeff Finley
Jeff Finley
  • Save
216 BEATRIDERS bboy breakdance hip hop bgirls logo mark icon boombox cleveland 216
Download color palette

Here's a logo I did for my friend's b-boy crew, 216 Beatriders. Not sure if they'll use it officially, but I thought it was cool so I posted it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Jeff Finley
Jeff Finley

More by Jeff Finley

View profile
    • Like