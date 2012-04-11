Eddie Lobanovskiy

collective feedback

Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Hire Me
  • Save
collective feedback logo mark identity icon square box shinny glow glass gloss
Download color palette

Hey guys,

got my old hard drive out of computer repair box, (yes, I still have it back from preApple days) and came across one of my first illustrator works, thought i'd share it with yall... don't judge to harsh :D

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Founder & Creative Director at Unfold 🍉
Hire Me

More by Eddie Lobanovskiy

View profile
    • Like