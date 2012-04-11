Jan Kovařík

Glyphicons 1.6 update

Jan Kovařík
Jan Kovařík
Hire Me
  • Save
Glyphicons 1.6 update icons symbols monochromatic simple black gray swiss iphone ipad ios apple pictograms
Download color palette

New Glyphicons are out, and again, every owner of PRO version may already find the new version in its inbox. The current version in basic size is ready for download on http://glyphicons.com/ for free.

Simple statistics:
50 - new Glyphicons
20 - new Glyphicons Halflings
14 - adapted ones
0 - previous icons removed

Hope you'll like them!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Jan Kovařík
Jan Kovařík
Graphic designer, focused on overall brand experience.
Hire Me

More by Jan Kovařík

View profile
    • Like