Mark Gilliland

YAC Logo

Mark Gilliland
Mark Gilliland
  • Save
YAC Logo logo blue circle gotham
Download color palette

Trying to decide whether to remove the YAC from the icon when it appears with the full-name—as the initials are subtly hinted at already in the circle. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Mark Gilliland
Mark Gilliland

More by Mark Gilliland

View profile
    • Like