Caryn Audenried

Detail from finished Family Crest

Caryn Audenried
Caryn Audenried
  • Save
Detail from finished Family Crest illustration hand drawn
Download color palette

Detail from the finished Pulcini family crest illustration. Pulcini means "little chickens" in italian.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Caryn Audenried
Caryn Audenried

More by Caryn Audenried

View profile
    • Like