Ricardo Galbis

Trouble & Bass DC

Ricardo Galbis
Ricardo Galbis
  • Save
Trouble & Bass DC branding music logo
Download color palette

I'm a DC native and this just clicked when I heard Trouble and Bass was doing an event at then newly opened U Street Music Hall in Washington, DC.

The logo is a combination between the DC flag and the original Trouble & Bass "T&B" Logomark.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Ricardo Galbis
Ricardo Galbis

More by Ricardo Galbis

View profile
    • Like