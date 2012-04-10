Mud!

Twice The Man

Mud!
Mud!
  • Save
Twice The Man threadless mud illustration tee mustache awesome
Download color palette

This is a design I whipped up for Threadless' "Four Words or Less" Challenge. This dude's mustache can bench 150. If ye like, please vote at www.threadless.com/submission/417044/Twice_the_Man/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
Mud!
Mud!

More by Mud!

View profile
    • Like